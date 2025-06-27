Finland to procure first own satellites for defense use

Finland's Ministry of Defense has signed a letter of intent with Finnish space technology company ICEYE to procure synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, marking the first time Finland will acquire its own satellites specifically for defense purposes, the ministry announced in a press release on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Founded in 2014, ICEYE operates one of the world's largest constellations of SAR imaging satellites. These satellites can capture high-resolution images of any location on Earth, regardless of weather or lighting conditions, providing critical capabilities for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

The agreement represents a major step toward establishing Finland's independent space-based ISR capabilities, the ministry noted.

"By acquiring our own satellites, we are strengthening our independent space-based intelligence and surveillance capabilities," said Minister of Defense Antti Hakkanen, adding that the initiative also supports Finland's domestic high-tech defense industry and opens new avenues for cooperation with international allies and partners.

The letter of intent outlines a preliminary procurement plan and timeline, including technical arrangements and infrastructure to support the Finnish Defense Forces in building autonomous space surveillance capabilities.

In a related development, Business Finland, a public agency under the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, recently allocated more than 41 million euros (48 million U.S. dollars) to ICEYE, one of the largest single grants in the agency's history.

