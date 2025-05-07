Finnish fighter jet crashes in Lapland

+ ↺ − 16 px

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near Rovaniemi Airport in Finnish Lapland on Wednesday morning, according to the Finnish Defence Forces (FDF).

The FDF said the pilot ejected from the plane before the crash and had been located by rescue services.

The accident occurred at about 10:50am, with emergency services in the region receiving an alert about a "major air traffic accident" shortly afterwards.

A team of Yle journalists were working in the area at the time, and reported seeing plumes of smoke coming from a location near the city's airport.

Rovaniemi Airport has been temporarily shut down, with police blocking road access to the facility.

News.Az