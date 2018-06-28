Fire at Iran's oil refinery put out, one person died

A fire in an oil refinery in Abadan in southwestern Khuzestan province of Iran, which has killed one person and injured 18, was put out.

The Abadan petrochemical complex caught fire on midnight Wednesday and that 10 of the injured were transferred to hospital, IRNA reported.

The report didn’t elaborate on what caused the fire.

