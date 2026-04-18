Fire breaks out at oil terminal in southern Russia's Krasnodar region

Fire breaks out at oil terminal in southern Russia's Krasnodar region

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A fire broke out at an ​oil terminal in southern Russia's ‌Krasnodar region, prompting a large firefighting operation, the region's emergency operational headquarters ​said early on Saturday.

No ​casualties were reported and there was ⁠no indication as to what ​may have caused the fire, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ​emergency headquarters, writing on Telegram, said 224 firefighters and 56 vehicles were battling ​the blaze at the terminal ​in Tikhoretsk, northeast of the region's main ‌town, ⁠Krasnodar.

Crews from Russia's emergencies ministry were also taking part.

Ukraine's top commander, Oleksandr Syskyi, said this week ​that Ukrainian ​forces were ⁠seeking to reduce

Russia's offensive capabilities by keeping ​up a high pace ​of ⁠strikes on military, defence-industrial and other facilities.

In March, Ukraine struck 76 ⁠such ​targets including 15 ​facilities in the oil-refining industry, he said.

News.Az