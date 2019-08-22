Fire breaks out in mountainous area in Azerbaijan’s Aghsu region, helicopters involved

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement regarding the fire broke out in Aghsu region, APA reports citing the Ministry.

According to the information received by 112 hotlines, the fire has broken out in the mountainous area near Kandakhan village of Aghsu.

Two helicopters of the Aviation team of Azerbaijani MES, 5 machines and 30 live forces of the State Fire Protection Service, 4 machines and 41 live forces of Civil defense troops have been involved in site in order to extinguish the fire.

News.Az

