Fire breaks out near Qaem Hospital in Mashhad – VIDEO

A large fire is reported within the area of Qaem hospital in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad. (X)

A severe fire has erupted in the vicinity of Qaem Hospital in Mashhad, Iran’s northeastern city.

Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze and ensure public safety, News.Az reports, citing Telegram channel of Hamshahri newspaper.

Firefighters are currently working to control the fire, and updates are ongoing as the situation develops.

News.Az