Chad extends state of emergency in Lake Province

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chadian parliament on Monday approved the extension of the state of emergency in Lake Province for a period of three months.

During an extraordinary plenary session of both the National Assembly and the Senate, lawmakers adopted the resolution with 237 votes in favor, zero against, and zero abstentions, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Qalibaf re-elected as Iran parliament speaker

Senegal political crisis deepens as parliament speaker quits

Douglas McCain, eldest son of Senator John McCain, dies aged 66

What is at stake in Cyprus’s crucial parliamentary vote?

Chadian Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Territorial Administration and Decentralization Limane Mahamat said that the extension is necessary amid continued armed incursions, terrorist acts, and cross-border movements that threaten the stability of the Lake Chad Basin.

The measure aims to strengthen the operational capabilities of the defense and security forces, facilitate requisitions, and tighten controls on movement to better respond to security threats in the region, he said.

"As part of the implementation of our measures in Lake Province, we have requested that herders not frequent the areas declared high-security zones," Mahamat added.

Chad declared a 20-day state of emergency in Lake Province in early May following terrorist attacks by Boko Haram militants that killed several soldiers.

News.Az