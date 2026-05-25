Israeli strike hits Gaza camp, killing woman and child

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On Monday, an Israeli airstrike on a displaced persons camp in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza killed a Palestinian woman and a child and wounded at least 22 others, amid what were described as continued violations of the ceasefire in place since October 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that a 31-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl were killed when Israel struck the Ghaith camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

According to sources, 20 people were wounded during the strike, the majority of whom were women and children.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said the Israeli bombardment targeted several tents inside the densely populated displacement camp, causing multiple casualties with varying injuries.

In central Gaza, two Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the Maghazi refugee camp before dawn, according to local sources.

According to figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry, continued violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 904 Palestinians and wounded 2,713 others since the truce took effect.

The agreement was meant to halt Israel’s two-year genocidal war that killed more than 72,000 people, most of them women and children, and wounded over 172,000 since October 2023 and caused massive destruction affecting 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.

News.Az