Azerbaijan’s Independence Day marked in Istanbul

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A solemn ceremony celebrating May 28, Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, was held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The event was co-organized by the Istanbul-Azerbaijan Solidarity and Culture Association (ISTAD) and the Federation of Türkiye-Azerbaijan Associations (TADEF), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ceremony brought together numerous guests, representatives of non-governmental organizations, businessmen and media representatives.

The program, began with the performance of the National Anthems of Türkiye and Azerbaijan and the commemoration of the martyrs of both countries.

Speaking at the event, ISTAD Chairman Safar Garagoyunlu emphasized that Azerbaijan's struggle for independence is of historical importance for the Turkic world.

He underlined that the friendship and brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan were further strengthened with the Shusha Declaration.

The other participants of the event congratulated Azerbaijan on its 108th Independence Day and conveyed messages of unity and equality.

News.Az