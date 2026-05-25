Iran moves to end 87-day internet blackout, president orders reopening

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the restoration of international internet access across the country after nearly three months of severe restrictions that left much of Iran largely disconnected from the global web, according to Iranian state media reports on Monday.

Iran has faced a near-total internet blackout for more than 87 days, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

During the restrictions, most Iranians were unable to access international websites and social media platforms unless they used expensive and sophisticated VPN services designed to bypass state controls.

News.Az