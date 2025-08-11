Fire breaks out on Edinburgh landmark Arthur’s Seat

+ ↺ − 16 px

A wildfire erupted on Sunday at Arthur’s Seat, the extinct volcano and highest point in Holyrood Park overlooking Edinburgh, Scotland’s capital. The fire spread widely across the area, producing smoke visible from miles away. Arthur’s Seat, about 250 meters above sea level, is a well-known spot popular with walkers and tourists for panoramic views of the city.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews are actively tackling the open fire, while police advised both motorists and pedestrians to avoid the vicinity, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

August is a busy month for Edinburgh, with major events such as the International Arts Festival, the Fringe comedy festival, and Oasis reunion tour dates drawing large crowds.

