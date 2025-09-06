Fire erupts at former BBC headquarters in West London

+ ↺ − 16 px

A major fire broke out early Saturday at the former BBC Television Centre in White City, west London, prompting a large-scale response from emergency services.

According to the London Fire Brigade, around 100 firefighters from Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, Chiswick, and nearby stations were called to the nine-storey building shortly after 3 a.m. UK time (2 a.m. GMT), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The blaze is reported to be affecting the upper floors of the building, including a restaurant, external decking, and ducting. Some residential flats may also be impacted, though the exact extent is not yet confirmed.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire. No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Emergency services continue to manage the situation.

News.Az