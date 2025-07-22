Fire erupts at hospital in Istanbul

The cause of the blaze is still unknown, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
A fire broke out at a hospital in Istanbul's Sariyer district, Türkiye.
The cause of the blaze is still unknown, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.
Emergency response teams, including firefighters, have been dispatched to the scene, where efforts to contain and extinguish the flames are ongoing.