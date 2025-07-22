Yandex metrika counter

Fire erupts at hospital in Istanbul
A fire broke out at a hospital in Istanbul's Sariyer district, Türkiye.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Emergency response teams, including firefighters, have been dispatched to the scene, where efforts to contain and extinguish the flames are ongoing.


