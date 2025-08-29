Firefighters tackling Washington wildfire arrested by U.S. immigration agents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two firefighters preparing to battle a massive blaze in Washington state were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents, who said they were in the country illegally. The arrests, which came as crews were about to join efforts against the 9,000-acre (3,600-hectare) Bear Gulch Fire on the Olympic Peninsula, have sparked criticism over immigration enforcement at the site of an active emergency.

Federal authorities said border patrol agents were asked by forestry rangers to verify rosters of firefighters hired by private contractors. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, several discrepancies were found, leading to the detention of two men, one of whom had previously been ordered removed from the United States. Both face charges of illegal entry and re-entry, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that contracts with two firefighting firms were terminated, and 42 crew members were escorted off federal land. Some firefighters told The Seattle Times that agents lined them up, demanded identification, and prohibited them from filming the encounter. One firefighter reportedly remarked: “You risked your life out here to save the community. This is how they treat us.”

The incident drew strong political reaction. Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said one of the detained men was from his state and warned that such arrests made communities less safe. Washington’s Democratic Governor Bob Ferguson said he was seeking further details, expressing concern about the operation.

The Bear Gulch Fire, which officials say was caused by human activity, has been burning since July. It is only 13 percent contained and continues to spread slowly through mature conifer woodland, with weather conditions raising fears that it could worsen in the coming days.

News.Az