At least 18 killed in tragic Delhi restaurant fire - VIDEO

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A devastating fire tore through a popular restaurant in south Delhi on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 18 people dead and several others injured. Local officials have confirmed that multiple foreign nationals are among the casualties.

The horrific blaze erupted around 8:50 AM at the Lemon Green Restaurant, located in the bustling Malviya Nagar neighborhood, triggering a massive emergency response from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), News.Az reports, citing The Indian Express.

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out at Lemon Green restaurant in Malviya Nagar. Fire tenders and ambulances carry out a rescue operation. Further details are awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7SQWSQ4nMH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026

A fleet of firefighting units—including multiple fire engines, water tenders, water bowsers, and a quick response vehicle—rushed to the scene to battle the flames. During the intense rescue operation, fire crews braved a heavily smoke-filled basement to successfully pull out three trapped individuals.

Ambulances from the Central Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) rushed the injured to nearby hospitals. Their current conditions have not yet been released.

Following the distress call, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) activated its emergency cell, deploying all Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) to coordinate the relief efforts alongside local Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jitendra Kumar.

While a full investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the tragedy, preliminary findings indicate that the fire originated on the building's ground floor before rapidly spreading. Authorities are continuing to clear the site, and further details regarding the identities of the victims are expected as the investigation progresses.

News.Az