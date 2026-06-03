Niger, Benin pledge to strengthen ties, reopen border

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Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tiani and his Beninese counterpart Romuald Wadagni have reaffirmed their commitment to removing all obstacles hindering stronger bilateral cooperation, including the reopening of the border between the two countries.

This is stated in a joint statement issued on Tuesday at the end of the Beninese president’s visit to Niamey, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua

To this end, the statement said a committee of experts has been established to identify the existing obstacles and propose measures to address them. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report to both heads of state within 15 days.

During their talks, the two leaders welcomed the long-standing ties of fraternity, friendship, and cooperation between Niger and Benin.

They also reiterated their shared determination to “revitalize bilateral cooperation and elevate it to a level that meets their ambitions and the legitimate expectations of their respective peoples, who aspire to peace, security and development.”

On security matters, the two presidents discussed the terrorist threat in the Sahel and West Africa region.

They reaffirmed their resolve to join forces in combating terrorism and banditry, which have affected the sub-region for years and undermined the effective implementation of development programs in both countries.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen political, economic, scientific, and cultural cooperation, Niger and Benin agreed to intensify exchanges at all levels, particularly through the regular convening of the Niger–Benin Joint Commission for Cooperation.

News.Az