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Israeli military issues new evacuation warnings in southern Lebanon

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Israeli military issues new evacuation warnings in southern Lebanon
Source: Reuters

The Israeli military has issued new evacuation warnings in southern Lebanon as it continues to expand its ground invasion in the region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Residents of Sidon, Mazra’at Kawkariya al-Riz, and al-Zarariya were instructed to leave their homes “immediately” and move north of the Zahrani River, according to a military spokesperson in a post on X.

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The statement said: “In light of the terrorist Hezbollah’s violation of the ceasefire agreement and its targeting of Israel’s home front, the Israel Defense Forces are compelled to act against it forcefully, especially in your areas. The [army] does not intend to harm you.”

It further warned that “anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their combat means endangers their life.”


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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