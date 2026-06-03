Drones target Moscow and major defense plant in raid - VIDEO

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Russia’s military-industrial complex took a direct hit overnight as a massive wave of drones targeted a major defense plant and sent the capital into high alert.

The large-scale raid struck the Progress plant in Michurinsk, a city located in Russia’s Tambov region. As one of the country's most critical high-tech industrial facilities, the factory produces components for aviation, missile control systems, and precision weaponry—including Kalibr and Iskander missiles. Eyewitness footage captured the buzzing sound of drones cutting through the night sky, followed by a series of powerful explosions that triggered a massive blaze at the complex, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

💥 Заявляється, що у Мічурінську (Тамбовська область РФ) атаковано завод "Прогрес"



OSINT-пабліки зазначають, що це підприємство виробляє високотехнологічне обладнання для систем управління авіаційної та ракетної техніки РФ. pic.twitter.com/uGqItjbM1g — Сергій Погребецький (@pogrebeckij) June 3, 2026

The assault wasn't isolated to the defense sector. Air raid alerts blared across the country as more than 350 drones were detected penetrating Russian airspace overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that air defense systems were heavily engaged, downing dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that were charging directly toward the capital. While Moscow's airports were forced to temporarily ground flights, emergency crews scrambled to contain fires sparked by falling debris across several districts.

The retaliatory strikes follow a brutal, large-scale aerial blitz by Russia the previous night, which unleashed over 700 missiles and drones across Ukraine, hitting residential areas and killing at least 22 civilians.

As the tit-for-tat aerial warfare intensifies, Ukraine's deep-strike drone strategy is increasingly demonstrating its ability to bypass Russian air defenses, bringing the reality of the front line straight to the heart of Moscow and hitting Russia’s vital war-manufacturing machine where it hurts most.

News.Az