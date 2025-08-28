Wartime bombs detonate as massive fire sweeps Yorkshire Moorland - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Undiscovered Second World War bombs and tank shells have been detonating as a wildfire continues to rage across the North York Moors, filling the air with smoke and forcing residents to brace for possible evacuation.

The fire, centered on Langdale Moor, has now engulfed an estimated 2,000 acres and has been burning for more than two weeks. Emergency services have called in reinforcements from surrounding areas as they battle to contain the spread, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities have urged people living nearby to be ready to leave their homes at short notice, warning that shifting winds and explosive hazards make the situation unpredictable.

The discovery of wartime ordnance has heightened risks for firefighters, who must contend not only with fast-moving flames but also with the danger of unexploded shells igniting.

Local officials said the scale of the blaze is unprecedented in recent years, with heavy smoke affecting visibility and air quality across parts of Yorkshire.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

