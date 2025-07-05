+ ↺ − 16 px

A Fourth of July fireworks show at Riverfront Park was abruptly stopped Friday night after reports of a possible active shooter caused panic among thousands of attendees.

According to Lieutenant Terry Preuninger of the Spokane Police Department (SPD), officers received multiple calls around 10 p.m. about a person allegedly carrying a gun in the park, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.



However, after responding swiftly to the scene, police found no evidence of a weapon or shots fired.

“There was no confirmation of any shots fired in the downtown area,” Lt. Preuninger said. SPD later announced that there was no active shooter threat.

Despite the lack of verified danger, the incident triggered widespread fear and a chaotic evacuation from the park.

A NonStop Local journalist on-site reported seeing one person detained by SPD near the iconic clocktower. Authorities have not yet released details about the individual or their connection, if any, to the initial reports.

The situation remains under active investigation, and local officials are urging the public to avoid speculation while they confirm further details.

