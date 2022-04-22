First commercial flight in 6 years to depart Sanaa, Yemen on Sunday: UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations welcomes the first commercial flight scheduled out of the Sanaa, Yemen airport in six years as an essential step in a two-month truce, a UN spokesman said, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The flight to Amman, Jordan, is scheduled to take off on Sunday, said Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. "The UN thanks the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for its support in bringing about this achievement, and the Government of Yemen for its constructive role in making this happen."

The world body counts on all parties involved to ensure a successful flight, Dujarric said. The flight is an important element of the truce between the government and the Houthi militia recently reached through the mediation efforts of Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen.

The spokesman expressed the hope that parties to the accord will continue facilitating the flights as terms of the truce agreement.

News.Az