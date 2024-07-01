First freight train on new route via Middle Corridor launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first freight train from China to Türkiye has been launched on a new route through the Middle Corridor, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

A train of 110 containers with household appliances and essential goods set off from Nanjing, the capital of the Chinese province of Jiangsu, to Istanbul along the Central Asia-Caspian Sea-Azerbaijan-Georgia route.Multimodal cargo transportation from China to Europe is carried out along several routes passing through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and the Black Sea.

