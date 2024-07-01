First freight train on new route via Middle Corridor launched
The first freight train from China to Türkiye has been launched on a new route through the Middle Corridor, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).A train of 110 containers with household appliances and essential goods set off from Nanjing, the capital of the Chinese province of Jiangsu, to Istanbul along the Central Asia-Caspian Sea-Azerbaijan-Georgia route.
Multimodal cargo transportation from China to Europe is carried out along several routes passing through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia and the Black Sea.