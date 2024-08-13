First oil from the Anchor field in Gulf of Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

TotalEnergies announces the start of production from the Anchor field, located in the US Gulf of Mexico, in which the Company has a 37.14% interest alongside operator Chevron (62.86%), News.Az reports citing Neftegaz.Ru News Agency .

Located 225 kilometers off the Louisiana coast, Anchor, which development was launched in December 2019, consists of a system of subsea wells connected to a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) with a production capacity of 75,000 barrels of oil per day and 28 million cubic feet of gas per day.At plateau, Anchor will represent close to 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) net for TotalEnergies.The Anchor FPU has been designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions through an all-electric configuration, with electric motors and electronic controls, and the utilization of waste heat and vapor recovery technologies.N. Terraz, President, Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies said: the start-up of Anchor is a new milestone in the deployment of TotalEnergies’ integrated energy model in the US, combining the development of oil projects with a high leverage to price and a low emissions intensity and growth in Integrated LNG and Integrated Power; delivered safely, on time and within budget, this project will contribute to the Company’s free cash flow growth trajectory.TotalEnergies is deploying its integrated energy model across the United States, where it has been active since 1957.With over 10 Mt of output in 2023, TotalEnergies is the leading exporter of U.S. LNG, and plans to increase its capacity to 15 Mt/y after the start-up of the Rio Grande LNG plant in South Texas.The Company is integrated throughout the LNG value chain, with upstream gas production assets in Texas and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.The U.S. is also a key country for the deployment of TotalEnergies’ Integrated Power strategy - with 25 GW of renewables projects and flexible generation assets, and as a power trading hub in Houston.

News.Az