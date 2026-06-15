Iran deputy FM says MoU with US to be signed in Geneva on 19 June

Iran deputy FM says MoU with US to be signed in Geneva on 19 June

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Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has announced that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States has been finalised and will be officially signed in Switzerland on 19 June, while emphasising that the agreement is based on what he described as “active distrust” of the enemy.

“We have incorporated all our important positions into the draft MoU,” Gharibabadi said on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“This memorandum does not mean trusting the enemy; it has been written with active distrust. We will monitor the implementation of US commitments.”

The deputy foreign minister said that, starting on Monday night, the US naval blockade of Iran would be lifted, along with “the immediate and permanent end of the war and military operations on various fronts, including Lebanon”.

The announcement follows weeks of intensive negotiations mediated by Pakistan, with support from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a “peace deal” had been reached, while US President Donald Trump welcomed the announcement on Truth Social.

Gharibabadi stressed that Iran had never trusted the United States throughout the negotiations.

“This memorandum does not mean trusting the enemy; it has been written with active distrust,” he said. “We will monitor the implementation of US commitments.”

He added that, following the official signing, the full text of the MoU would be published. Prior to that, Iranian officials would explain its various provisions and achievements to the public through the media.

The deputy foreign minister also claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had directly influenced the final text.

“Threats tonight by Iran were effective in advancing certain issues in the negotiation text,” Gharibabadi said, referring to warnings by Iran’s armed forces to the United States about the consequences of Israel’s Sunday attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

“We did not agree to the MoU until we had incorporated every last point and demand into the text. Negotiations continued until one hour before the announcement.”

News.Az