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The leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy countries are gathering at a lakeside resort in France on Monday, shortly after the United States and Iran announced a preliminary agreement aimed at ending their war.

Discussing next steps on Iran will be one of several issues the global leaders will wrestle with during the June 15-17 summit, which will also seek common ground on the war in Ukraine, tackle global economic imbalances, and source critical minerals outside the dominant supplier, China, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

US President Donald Trump is due to arrive in Evian-les-Bains on Monday for the gathering at a time when global leaders are increasingly wary of the United States, although French officials were glad to have secured his presence after he left last year's G7 summit in Canada early.

Many G7 leaders have been directly affected by Trump's volatile moves on the global stage, which have upended the Middle East, global trade, and diplomacy. His actions have raised broader questions about the US commitment to the post-war global order it helped establish.

Trump is due to meet with Middle Eastern leaders and attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the summit.

The Zelensky meeting on Tuesday comes at a time when Russian advances in Ukraine have slowed, and Ukraine seeks more military funding from its allies.

Zelensky's hand has improved since Trump famously told him in the Oval Office last year: "You don't have the cards."

But he may find greater US support elusive, as Trump prioritizes drawing a line under the Iran conflict, which has dented his domestic support.

News.Az