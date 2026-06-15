American singer Oliver Tree dies at 32 in Brazil helicopter crash

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Two helicopters collided on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, killing all six people on board, according to Brazilian authorities.

Oliver Tree, the singer-songwriter and record producer who first burst onto the indie scene with Whethan’s viral alternative pop track “When I’m Down,” has died at the age of 32, among one of six who perished in a helicopter crash in Brazil, News.Az reports, citing Deadline.

Per CNN, Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro confirmed Tree was among the fatalities in an accident involving two helicopters in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighborhood in the Southwest zone of the seaside city.

Five who died were in one helicopter, while only the pilot was in the other.

The musician was in Rio de Janeiro amid his The World’s First World Tour, which kicked off May 30 in Mexico City, having just performed a show in São Paulo June 6. Tree was next scheduled to play the first show of the tour’s European leg in Lisbon, Portugal July 1.

In 2017, Tree was signed to Atlantic Records following the breakout success of “When I’m Down,” subsequently releasing his debut album, Ugly Is Beautiful, in 2020. The dance-pop musician achieved international recognition with popular songs like “Life Goes On” (from the deluxe edition of his inaugural album) and “Miss You” (a bonus track off of his third studio album Alone in a Crowd). His fourth and final studio album, Love You Madly Hate You Badly, was released April 24 via his independent label, Alien Boy Records.

According to preliminary reports from the fire department, the aircrafts collided mid-air before crashing into each other. Per CBC, the helicopters then crashed atop a car dealership with electric vehicles, with CNN reporting that approximately 20 vehicles were hit and caught fire.

In a statement, the Civil Police noted that an investigation is pending and a forensic examination of the scene has been requested.

News.Az