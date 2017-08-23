First Qatar-Turkey refrigerated container route opens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first direct refrigerated container service between Qatar and Turkey has been launched by a company linked to the Qatari government.

Marine transport and logistics conglomerate Qatar Navigation (Milaha) said in a statement that it had arranged voyages on a route between Qatar’s Hamad Port and the Turkish port of Izmir, according to Anadolu Agency.

It said the new service will be initially operated with one vessel with a capacity of over 5,000 tons per voyage and will cater mainly to temperature-controlled cargo and breakbulk.

A ship will depart from Turkey once every 20-25 days and the transit time will be 11 days.

In June, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

The four states imposed a sea, land and air embargo on Qatar and presented a list of demands for Doha or face further sanctions.

Qatar denies the accusations and contends that the blockade is in violation of international law.

News.Az

