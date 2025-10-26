Yandex metrika counter

First waves of runners have set off in 2025 Dublin Marathon

First waves of runners have set off in 2025 Dublin Marathon
More than nineteen thousand runners are hitting the streets of Dublin for the 44th Irish Life Marathon — the largest turnout since the 2019 anniversary race, News.Az reports citing the Red FM.

Among the participants is the Sanctuary Runners group, led by founder Graham Clifford.

“We have a big team of around 70 people taking part today, representing about 15 nationalities,” Clifford said. “Of those, 25 are currently living in direct provision — it’s a wonderful symbol of inclusion and community.”


