First waves of runners have set off in 2025 Dublin Marathon

More than nineteen thousand runners are hitting the streets of Dublin for the 44th Irish Life Marathon — the largest turnout since the 2019 anniversary race, News.Az reports citing the Red FM.

Among the participants is the Sanctuary Runners group, led by founder Graham Clifford.

“We have a big team of around 70 people taking part today, representing about 15 nationalities,” Clifford said. “Of those, 25 are currently living in direct provision — it’s a wonderful symbol of inclusion and community.”

