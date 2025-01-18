Yandex metrika counter

Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's long-term investment grade rating with stable outlook

  • Economics
  • Share
Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's long-term investment grade rating with stable outlook
A flag is reflected on the window of the Fitch Ratings headquarters in New York February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.

"Azerbaijan's ratings reflect a very strong external balance sheet, the lowest public debt in its peer group, and financing flexibility from large sovereign wealth fund assets," said a report by the agency.

"Fitch estimates that sovereign foreign-currency assets (83% held by the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) with the remainder in the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan's (CBRA) reserves) rose to $76 billion (102% of estimated GDP) in 2024. Azerbaijan's net sovereign foreign asset position, estimated at 71% of GDP in 2024, is the highest among 'BBB' and 'A' sovereigns. Fitch expects fiscal policy will be consistent with maintaining robust sovereign external assets and avoiding the build-up of macroeconomic imbalances, preserving adequate policy buffers to manage oil price volatility," it added.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      