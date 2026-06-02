Claude AI down as Anthropic reports system-wide errors

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Claude, the AI chatbot made by Anthropic, has gone offline in a major outage, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.

The system refused to respond to questions from users as a result of the technical issue.

The chatbot page itself appeared to load as normal. But any attempt to use it brought only error messages, such as “a bit longer, thanks for your patience”.

Anthropic said it was aware of the errors which were present across its models and that it was working to fix them.

News.Az