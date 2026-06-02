Iran warns it may halt talks with US if Israel continues Lebanon strikes

Iran warns it may halt talks with US if Israel continues Lebanon strikes

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Iran has warned that negotiations with the United States could be suspended if Israel continues its attacks on Lebanon, according to comments by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Qalibaf, who also heads Iran’s negotiating delegation, made the remarks during a conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri, News.Az reports.

He said Iran had been working over the past two days to push for a halt to Israeli strikes, warning that if the attacks continued, Tehran would not only suspend negotiations but also “stand against the Zionist regime”.

Qalibaf also stated that Iran remained determined to secure a ceasefire across Lebanon, particularly in the country’s south.

He further said that if an agreement is reached between Iran and the United States to end the conflict, it would include a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Qalibaf added that Hezbollah and the Amal Movement were defending both their homeland and the Islamic Ummah, and reiterated that the bond between Iran and Lebanon was “unbreakable”, saying that “our lives and yours are one”.

Nabih Berri, for his part, thanked Iran for what he described as efforts to stop Israeli actions, saying Lebanon would not forget Tehran’s “positive positions” during what he called a sensitive period.

News.Az