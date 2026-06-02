Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures dip ahead of key jobs data

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US stock futures slipped as investors weighed uncertainty over Iran talks alongside ongoing developments in artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) and the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F) fell 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F), tracking the tech-heavy index, declined 0.3%.

After the closing bell, Alphabet (GOOG) shares edged lower after the company said it plans to raise $80 billion to support its AI infrastructure ambitions. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), meanwhile, reported a record quarter driven by expansion in AI data centers, sending its stock up more than 20%.

During the trading session, stocks reached record highs as President Donald Trump intervened in a news cycle suggesting a breakdown in US-Iran negotiations, announcing that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks. Shortly afterward, he added that talks with Iran were continuing “at a rapid pace.”

On Tuesday, investors will receive fresh insight into the US economy with the release of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). The report is the first in a series of labor market data releases this week, culminating with the May jobs report on Friday. Markets are watching for signs of economic strain amid rising prices, which could complicate the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook.

Earnings season also continues to wind down this week, with Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Dollar General (DG), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) scheduled to report results on Tuesday.

News.Az