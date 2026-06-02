Nigeria’s assets under management now N10 trillion

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Nigeria's assets under management (AUM) have surged to 10 trillion naira, marking a significant milestone for the country's financial sector and highlighting growing investor confidence in the capital market, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SEC Director-General Emomotimi Agama announced the figure during an event in Lagos marking Nigeria's transition to the T+1 settlement cycle, describing the growth as evidence of the positive impact of ongoing market reforms. He noted that AUM expanded from 3.2 trillion naira to 10 trillion naira within the past two years, News.az reports.

According to the SEC, the Nigerian capital market has achieved a series of record-breaking milestones in recent months. Agama said market capitalisation recorded unprecedented growth, with February 2026 alone delivering a 17.6 trillion naira increase, the largest single-month gain in the history of the Nigerian market.

The commission also reported a sharp rise in investment activity. Domestic and foreign portfolio investments on the Nigerian Exchange climbed to 1.803 trillion naira in April 2026, representing a 3.35% increase from the previous month and a 274% jump compared with April 2025. Total market transactions during the first four months of 2026 reached 5.952 trillion naira, more than double the figure recorded during the same period a year earlier.

Agama said the figures demonstrate the increasing strength and resilience of Nigeria's capital market, adding that the sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product has expanded significantly. According to SEC data, the capital market accounted for 33% of Nigeria's GDP in 2025, while overall market capitalisation increased by 125% from approximately 55 trillion naira in April 2024.

Foreign investor participation has also shown signs of recovery. The SEC chief noted that foreign involvement in Nigerian equities rose from 9.9% in 2023 to 22.2% in 2025, reflecting renewed international interest in Africa's largest economy.

Despite the strong performance, Agama acknowledged that there remains room for further growth. He argued that the country's move to a T+1 settlement cycle would improve efficiency, increase liquidity and enhance Nigeria's competitiveness among global investment destinations. Under the new framework, securities transactions are settled within one business day after trading, bringing Nigeria closer to practices adopted in leading international markets.

The SEC chief said the shorter settlement cycle would require stockbrokers, custodians and registrars to modernise their operations and strengthen automation capabilities. He stressed that market participants must adapt to the demands of a faster trading environment to maximise the benefits of the reform.

Looking ahead, the commission announced plans to unveil the Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan 2.0 between June and July, a roadmap expected to guide the next phase of growth and development for the country's financial markets.

The latest figures come as Nigeria continues to pursue broad economic reforms aimed at attracting investment, deepening capital markets and strengthening the country's position as a leading financial hub in Africa. Recent government and regulatory initiatives have focused on improving market infrastructure, increasing transparency and encouraging both domestic and international participation in the financial sector.

News.Az