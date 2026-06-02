UN warns possibly strong El Nino could push global temperatures higher

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations ​weather agency on Tuesday forecast a moderate or possibly strong El Nino that ‌could drive up global temperatures and increase the risk of extreme weather over the coming months.

El Nino is a periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, which typically lasts between nine and ​12 months, according to the World Meteorological Organization, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Haiti displacement nears 1.5 million, UN warns

Global food prices dip but stay near three-year high: FAO

UAE denounces illegal Israeli settlements, settler incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Azerbaijan emerges as global blueprint for religious tolerance

The WMO said warm ocean waters were ​fueling El Nino’s development and predicted above-average temperatures in most parts of ⁠the world from June to August. The WMO said it is likely El Nino will ​continue until November.

“We need to prepare for a potentially strong El Niño event - which will exacerbate ​drought and heavy rainfall and increase the risk of heatwaves both on land and in the ocean," said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

The most recent El Nino, in 2023-24, contributed to 2024 being the hottest year on record, ​Saulo added.

A shift has been observed in the Equatorial Pacific, with sea surface temperatures rising ​rapidly from late April to mid-May, suggesting El Nino conditions were developing, the WMO said. The agency said ‌it has ⁠observed unusually warm subsurface conditions across the tropical Pacific with temperatures exceeding 6 degrees Celsius above average, creating a reservoir of heat that is driving surface warming.

The weather pattern is known to disrupt regional climates, potentially bringing increased rainfall to southern South America, the southern United States, ​parts of the Horn ​of Africa and central ⁠Asia, while causing drought in Australia, central America, Indonesia, and sections of southern Asia. It can also have a warming effect on the global ​climate, and fuel hurricanes in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, ​the WMO said.

“The ⁠world must treat it as the urgent climate warning it is. El Niño conditions will pour fuel on the fire of a warming world,” said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, urging a shift away ⁠from ​fossil fuels towards renewable energy.

While there is no evidence that ​climate change increases the frequency or intensity of El Nino events, it can make associated impacts such as extreme heatwaves ​and heavy rainfall worse, according to the WMO.

News.Az