Fitch upgrades Argentina’s rating on IMF support, Forex reforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Credit ratings agency Fitch on Monday upgraded Argentina’s long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer default rating to "CCC+" from " CCC (WA: )", citing the launch of a new International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and the liberalization of the foreign-exchange market that have boosted the country’s external liquidity, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

"The economic recovery and disinflation have already exceeded our prior expectations and should be further supported by these policy changes," Fitch said in a statement.

The South American country last month sealed a $20 billion extended fund facility with the IMF and dismantled large parts of its currency controls as libertarian President Javier Milei looks to drag the country out of a prolonged economic slump.

News.Az