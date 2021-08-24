Five officials killed in road accident in Tanzania

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five officials with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) were killed at dawn on Monday after their car hit a lorry in the country's southern highlands district of Mbozi in Songwe region, Xinhua reports.

The Songwe regional police commander, Janeth Magomi, said the TRA officials, including the driver of the car, were chasing a vehicle suspected to have been ferrying contraband goods near Tanzania's border with Zambia.

"The TRA car was on high speed chasing the vehicle suspected to have been ferrying the smuggled goods," Magomi told a news conference, adding that the driver of the TRA car lost control and hit the rear of the lorry which was stationary along the Tunduma-Mbeya road.

The police official said all the five officials died on the spot, adding that the accident occurred at 5 a.m.

She said the suspected smuggled goods were being ferried from Tunduma on the Tanzania-Zambia border to Mbeya region.

News.Az





News.Az