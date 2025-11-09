Five people killed in a prison riot in Ecuador

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five prisoners have been killed and 33 injured in a prison riot in the city of Machala, News.Az reports, citing the TASS.

According to authorities, the unrest began due to the transfer of some inmates to a new prison. Police arrived on the scene and brought the situation at the penitentiary under control.

In September, 14 people, including one guard, were killed in clashes between members of two gangs at the same prison.

In recent years, Ecuador has experienced a sharp rise in crime. On January 9, 2024, President Daniel Noboa signed a decree recognizing the existence of an internal armed conflict in Ecuador and ordered the neutralization of 22 criminal groups.

