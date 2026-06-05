Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit put on lung transplant waiting list

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Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, who suffers from an incurable lung disease and whose health has recently deteriorated, has been placed on a waiting list for a lung transplant, the royal palace announced on Friday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Mette-Marit, 52, was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes breathing difficulties and has repeatedly forced her to take sick leave or reduce her official duties.

“The progression of the Crown Princess's lung disease is serious. After a comprehensive medical assessment, she has now been placed on the list of patients who will undergo a lung transplant as soon as it is possible,” said Are Holm, a lung specialist at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, in a statement issued by the palace.

While awaiting the operation, the crown princess will not be able to carry out her official duties. The palace added that her health condition would also affect the duties and activities of the Crown Prince and the rest of the royal family.

The palace had already announced in December that the crown princess might require a lung transplant.

The couple’s silver wedding anniversary celebration, scheduled for August 2026, will be postponed, and they will also not be able to attend the Swedish royal couple’s golden wedding anniversary in Stockholm on June 13, according to the palace.

Her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, recently cut a trip to Japan short to be with his wife.

Their daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, also interrupted her social sciences studies at the University of Sydney to return to Norway and plans to remain in Oslo throughout the autumn.

The Crown Princess has recently appeared in public using a breathing tube connected to an oxygen device carried by a palace employee.

Mette-Marit, who married Haakon in 2001, has faced a difficult few months in the public spotlight.

Documents released in January revealed her friendship and frequent contact with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014.

In addition, her son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, went on trial earlier this year on rape charges, which he denies.

The verdict in his trial is expected on June 15.

Høiby has requested release pending the verdict due to his mother’s health, his lawyer Petar Sekulic told Norwegian media on Friday.

News.Az