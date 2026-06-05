Pakistan security forces eliminate six terrorists in Balochistan

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Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the country's southwest Balochistan province, the military said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The operation was conducted in Panjgur district on the night between June 3 and June 4 following reports about the presence of militants in the area, the military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.

According to the statement, security forces effectively engaged multiple militant hideouts during the operation, triggering intense exchanges of fire that resulted in the killing of six militants.

Weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and a vehicle were recovered from the killed militants, who had been actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the ISPR said.

News.Az