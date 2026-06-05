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A monthslong standoff between the Trump administration and artificial intelligence pioneer Anthropic is finally showing signs of cooling down. The subtle shift in relations comes at a critical moment for the company as it aggressively prepares for a blockbuster public market debut that could peg its valuation at a staggering $1 trillion.

The bitter rift originally erupted earlier this year when Anthropic categorically refused to let the U.S. military deploy its frontier AI models, known as Claude, for autonomous lethal weapon systems and domestic mass surveillance. In swift retaliation, the Department of Defense issued an unprecedented national security "supply-chain risk" designation against the American firm. Historically reserved for foreign entities linked to adversarial nations, this blacklisting effectively barred tens of thousands of defense contractors from utilizing Anthropic's systems, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The icy relations began to thaw in mid-April when Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei visited the White House for high-level discussions—the first face-to-face interaction since the blacklist was announced. Signs of executive-level reconciliation have steadily quietly emerged since. Amodei was formally invited to the White House for a planned AI executive order signing ceremony in late May, and following President Trump's official signing of the directive this past Tuesday, Anthropic publicly stated it looks forward to "collaborating" on its implementation.

Simultaneously, Anthropic has deeply engaged with other core wings of the federal government regarding its unreleased, hyper-advanced AI system, code-named Mythos. Company representatives held private briefings with National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. During these sessions, Anthropic warned that Mythos possesses such recursive capabilities that it could severely supercharge cyberattacks against critical infrastructure like banking networks and healthcare systems. These collaborative technical warnings directly helped the Trump administration shape its newest cybersecurity testing mandates for frontier tech developers.

Despite the boardroom diplomacy, the underlying legal battle with the Pentagon is far from over. Anthropic is actively suing the Department of Defense over its supply-chain risk label, arguing the punitive blacklisting violates its constitutional rights. As both sides submitted opposing legal briefs on Thursday, government contract experts note that the company's broader federal revenue streams will remain heavily bruised until the intense courtroom battle with the military is formally resolved.

News.Az