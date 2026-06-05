Apple, Nvidia partner Foxconn predicts surging Q2 growth

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Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn announced on Friday that its second-quarter performance is on track to far exceed its previous expectations.

The company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, had originally forecast "significant" growth for the quarter. However, in its latest update, Foxconn revealed that actual results are likely to come in well above that initial projection, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While Foxconn traditionally does not provide specific numerical guidance for its financial outlook, the upward revision serves as a strong indicator of robust momentum in the global tech supply chain.

As Apple's primary iPhone assembler and the largest server manufacturer for Nvidia's AI infrastructure, Foxconn's upgraded outlook underscores a continuing, powerful demand for both consumer electronics and artificial intelligence hardware.

News.Az