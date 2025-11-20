Five tourists killed in severe snowstorm in Chile’s Patagonia; Four others found alive

Five tourists have died after a powerful snowstorm struck Torres del Paine National Park in Chile’s southern Patagonia region, authorities said on Tuesday. Four other tourists who were initially reported missing have since been located alive.

José Antonio Ruiz, the presidential delegate for the Magallanes region, said Chilean officials have begun coordinating with representatives of the victims’ home countries to arrange the repatriation of their bodies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The victims include two German nationals, two Mexicans and one British tourist, according to authorities. Harsh weather conditions are complicating recovery efforts.

Chilean rescue teams were deployed to the remote area near the park's Los Perros camp, which is accessible only via a four- to five-hour trek from the nearest point reachable by vehicle.

The deadly storm produced whiteout conditions and wind speeds exceeding 193 km/h (120 mph) — equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane — making visibility nearly impossible and rescue missions extremely difficult.

President Gabriel Boric expressed condolences to the families, writing on social media:

“I extend my deepest condolences. You have the full support and collaboration of Chilean authorities during these difficult times.”

Torres del Paine National Park spans 1,810 square kilometers (700 square miles) and is one of Chile’s most visited natural attractions, drawing hundreds of thousands of hikers and nature lovers each year.

News.Az