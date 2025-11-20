Yandex metrika counter

Germany sees eighth month of declining producer prices

  • Economics
  • Share
Germany sees eighth month of declining producer prices
Photo: Anadolu Agency

Producer prices in Germany declined 1.8% year-on-year in October, the federal statistical authority Destatis informed on Thursday.

This marks the eighth consecutive month of falling industrial producer prices, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The decrease was largely driven by weaker energy costs, which dropped 7.5% year-on-year in October.

In contrast, capital goods prices rose 1.9% over the same period. On a monthly basis, producer prices posted a slight increase of 0.1%.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      