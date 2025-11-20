Germany sees eighth month of declining producer prices

+ ↺ − 16 px

Producer prices in Germany declined 1.8% year-on-year in October, the federal statistical authority Destatis informed on Thursday.

This marks the eighth consecutive month of falling industrial producer prices, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The decrease was largely driven by weaker energy costs, which dropped 7.5% year-on-year in October.

In contrast, capital goods prices rose 1.9% over the same period. On a monthly basis, producer prices posted a slight increase of 0.1%.

