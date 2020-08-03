Flights between Azerbaijan, foreign countries planned to be opened

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international flights between Azerbaijan and foreign countries are planned to be opened, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Aug. 3.

The assistant to the president stressed that the goal is to facilitate the process of bringing back Azerbaijani citizens staying abroad.

Hajiyev urged citizens to refrain from travelling abroad.

"It is necessary to refrain from travelling abroad except for the special cases," the assistant to the president added.

