Flooding process intensifies in Baku - Ministry

The flooding processes have intensified in Baku.

Aziz Garalov, head of the expedition for geological planning of the National Geological Survey Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, told APA that in recent months activity in the dynamics of the flooding process has been recorded in the residential areas of Binagadi 1 under the influence of atmospheric precipitation.

Garalov noted that the activation process was observed in the following areas: Mashtaga-Zabrat, Shusha township, Zabrat-Muhammadi, and also in the villages of Savalan, Gala.

