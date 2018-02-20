FM Mammadyarov: Dialogue must be established between Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of NK

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told APA.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation.

Establishing a dialogue mechanism between the European Union and Azerbaijan in the field of security and transport, along with the energy sector, was considered as an important step in the development of cooperation. The sides touched upon the negotiations on the Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Briefing his counterpart about the current state of negotiation process on settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mammadyarov stated that the conflict must be resolved in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Helsinki Final Act, on the basis of territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Mammadyarov noted the importance of establishing a dialogue between the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in the process of conflict resolution and said that Armenia has always blocked such initiatives.

The sides discussed other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

