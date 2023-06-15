Footage of Armenian military provocation against Azerbaijan's Lachin border checkpoint (VIDEO)
As we reported, earlier this morning, Armenian armed forces, using machine guns, opened fire in the direction of the Lachin checkpoint, leaving an Azerbaijani border guard wounded.
The shelling came from an Armenian post opposite, just at the moment of the daily ceremony of raising the national flag of Azerbaijan.
An Azerbaijani border guard was wounded as a resultnof provocation. His condition is assessed as stable and all necessary medical care is provided.
News.az presents the footage