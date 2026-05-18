Ford Energy signs massive 5-year storage deal with EDF

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In a massive strategic pivot to capitalize on the global artificial intelligence boom, Ford Motor’s newly formed energy division announced a landmark five-year agreement on Monday, May 18, to supply up to 20 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery storage capacity to renewable energy developer EDF.

Under the terms of the high-stakes contract, EDF will have the option to procure up to 4 GWh of Ford Energy’s proprietary DC Block battery energy storage systems (BESS) annually. The announcement sent immediate ripples through Wall Street, driving Ford’s stock up approximately 3.6% in premarket trading, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal directly addresses a critical pain point in the modern tech economy. The rapid proliferation of AI services has triggered an unprecedented surge in electricity demand, putting immense strain on the United States grid infrastructure. As a result, massive data centers are aggressively locking down industrial backup power systems to ensure operational continuity.

Major automakers are increasingly repurposing their heavily funded electric vehicle (EV) battery infrastructure to satisfy this lucrative utility-scale storage market. For Ford, this strategy represents a major redemption arc. Following a staggering $19.5 billion writedown on its sluggish EV programs last year, the company chose to launch Ford Energy, cleverly utilizing a massive manufacturing plant in Kentucky that was originally constructed for EV battery production to manufacture these heavy-duty grid storage units instead.

Deliveries under the newly minted agreement with EDF—which develops and operates low-carbon power plants and transmission networks across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico—are officially scheduled to commence in 2028.

News.Az