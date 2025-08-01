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Bess
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In a massive strategic pivot to capitalize on the global artificial intelligence boom, Ford Motor’s newly formed energy division announced a landmark five-year agreement on Monday, May 18, to supply up to 20 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery storage capacity to renewable energy developer EDF.18 May 2026-16:32
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The largest battery energy storage system (BESS) facilities in the CIS region are set to be commissioned in Azerbaijan’s Absheron and Agdash districts in the coming months.18 Dec 2025-08:30
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