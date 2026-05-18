Mali drone strikes kill at least 10 civilians at San wedding

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Drone strikes carried out by Mali’s army have killed at least 10 civilians in the central region of San as they were preparing for a wedding, in a further escalation of violence involving armed groups and state forces.

Residents and local sources said the victims were struck while gathering for a traditional collective wedding ceremony, with witnesses describing the event as a sudden tragedy that turned a planned celebration into mournin, News.Az reports, citing Al jazeera.

A local resident said “10 of our children” were killed, while another source confirmed that drones targeted a group of motorbikes moving through the area.

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The strikes come amid heightened insecurity following coordinated attacks last month by al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and Tuareg separatists from the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), which have intensified clashes with Mali’s military government.

Local officials and security sources said the drones appeared to have targeted movement in the area, while investigations into the incident are ongoing. Analysts note that Mali has faced worsening instability since 2012, with recent offensives expanding control by armed groups in parts of the north and central regions.

The military government, which has turned to Russian-backed forces after expelling French and UN troops, continues to face escalating attacks across the country as the conflict deepens.

News.Az